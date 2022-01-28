As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, 68,964,506 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 854,925 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 462,221 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,795 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area — above the national rate of 21,079 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents — and of them, Hickman County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,600 infections in Hickman County, or 22,692 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hickman County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Nashville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 377 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hickman County, above the 257 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 24, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it’s still getting worse).