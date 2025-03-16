Tina Bell: The Godmother of Grunge

SEATTLE, WA – Mainstream Rock n’ Roll has a long history of excluding Black artists,

despite the genre’s spawning from Black-culture and often the most pivotal voices in rock being

Black themselves. Tina Bell is one such figure. Posthumously credited as “the Godmother of

Grunge” and “The Queen of Grunge,” Bell’s rock band Bam Bam is often cited as one of the

first ‘grunge’ pioneers. Despite being amongst many great musicians of their time, Bam Bam

never enjoyed the recognition their contemporaries did. Bam Bam founding bassist Scott

Ledgerwood said this was not because of the bands’ musical ability but because music

executives were unwilling to take a chance on a band fronted by a Black woman.

“They were too blind to see that America was ready for a Black superstar, a gorgeous

lady, up front in a hard [rock] band,” Bam Bam's Ledgerwood told The Seattle Times.

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Tina Bell was the oldest daughter and third child

of ten total siblings. She began singing at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle and

immediately showed both a deep love of and great aptitude for music with her low smoky

“unapologetic” voice. Later, Bell would develop her vocal style and build a performance that

Ledgerwood said “could go so quickly from a sultry coo to an absolutely spine-chilling shriek.”

Early into her adult music career, Bell performed Eartha Kitt’s C’est Si Bon at Seattle’s

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. During this time, she met her future husband and

Bam Bam’s future guitarist, Tommy Martin, when he was hired as her French tutor. In 1979,

Bell birthed Thomas McKay Martin Jr, now known as filmmaker T.J. Miller, the first director of

African American descent to win an Academy Award for a feature-length film after winning the

Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film in 2012 for his film Undefeated.

Ledgerwood told Louder Sound Bam Bam officially established in 1983 when he, then

newlywed and unemployed, answered an ad from Martin, by this time married to Bell, for a

bassist in a local free music paper, The Rocket. Bam Bam’s drummer was originally Matt

Cameron, who went on to drum for Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. Later, Tom Hendrickson would

replace Cameron on drums.

Bam Bam found itself around superstardom throughout their career, both with Cameron

as well as a brief period where Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was both a fan and roadie for the band.

Bam Bam recorded the material used for their September 1984, independently released EP

Villains (Also Wear White) at Reciprocal Recording studio, the same studio that Nirvana later

recorded their 1989 album, Bleach. The album Bam Bam House Demo ‘84 would be released in

January 2019, which included both home recordings and some made at Reciprocal. Eight more

of the tracks from the Reciprocal sessions would be remastered and released as Free Fall From

Space in June 2019, with an expanded version of Villains being released in late 2021 on Bric-a-

Brac Records.

Bam Bam was ultimately unable to find breakout success in America, as well as overseas

when the band tried their luck in taking up residence in London. Bell and Martin would divorce,

and Bell would leave Bam Bam in the early 1990s, eventually quitting music and passing away

in relative obscurity from cirrhosis of the liver at age 55 on October 10, 2012, following a long

battle with alcoholism. In recent years, however, following several news pieces and renewed

social interest in Black stories, Bell’s legacy has received some of the justified recognition and

praise that has been long overdue.