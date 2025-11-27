TN Democrats, Aftyn Behn Campaign Organize Statewide Canvass Day of Action Nov. 29

NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Democratic Party and Aftyn Behn’s campaign will hold a massive Statewide Canvass Day of Action this Saturday, November 29th, as part of a historic statewide mobilization. For the first time in decades, all 95 county parties in Tennessee are organized, active, and firing on all cylinders and they are putting that power to work with the largest single-day door knocking effort in Tennessee history.

With just days away from Election Day for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District Special Election, volunteers from counties across the state will converge on Davidson, Montgomery, and Williamson Counties for one unified district push to talk with voters, build momentum, and power the campaign into the final stretch.

WHAT: Tennessee Statewide Day of Action with the Tennessee Democratic Party and Team Aftyn Behn for Congress to talk to voters across Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District.

WHEN: Saturday, November 29th. Canvass Launches at 10am CT, 12pm CT, and 2pm CT at each of three locations below.

WHERE: