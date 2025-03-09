Today is International Women’s Day Together, we can “Accelerate Action” for Gender Equality

International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the achievements of women around the world and recognize the ongoing fight for gender equality. This year, the focus is on “accelerating action” to create a more inclusive and equitable society. By working together, we can break barriers, challenge biases, and empower women in every sphere of life.

It is also essential to honor the contributions of Black women authors whose voices have shaped literature, history, and culture. Their words inspire change, spark important conversations, and amplify the experiences of marginalized communities. Collectively, we can create a future where every woman, regardless of background, has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“At R.H. Boyd, we proudly celebrate International Women’s Day by honoring the resilience, brilliance, and leadership of women across the globe. As a company founded on the principles of empowerment and progress, we recognize the invaluable contributions of women in shaping history, culture, and industry. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to uplifting and amplifying the voices of women—past, present, and future—who inspire change and innovation in every field.”

Dr. LaDonna Boyd

President/CEO

R.H. Boyd Family of Companies