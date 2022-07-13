The best Nashville news websites from thousands of news websites on the web ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority & freshness.

1. WKRN

WKRN, Nashville, Tennessee

We tell local Nashville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make Nashville & Tennessee a better place to live. 487.9K 211.6K 37.6K 10 posts / day

2. The Tennessee Tribune

The Tennessee Tribune, Nashville, Tennessee

Stay ahead on Nashville community news with TN Tribune’s in-depth coverage of breaking news Nashville. Read all the latest Local news Nashville on TN Tribune. The Tennessee Tribune Nashville residents can remain confident in gaining the best news throughout their community and around the country.

5.4K 2.4K 1 post / week

3. The Independent

The Independent, Nashville London, England, UK

All the latest breaking news on Nashville. Browse The Independent’s complete collection of articles and commentary on Nashville. 9.3M 3.7M 3 posts / week

4. The Guardian

The Guardian, Nashville London, England, UK

Latest Nashville news, world news, sports, business, opinion, analysis and reviews from the Guardian, the world’s leading liberal voice.

8.5M 10.6M 2 posts / quarter

5. WSMV

WSMV, Nashville, Tennessee

Your source for breaking news, weather, investigations, and exclusive local stories for Middle Tennessee and beyond.

608.7K 283.1K 32.6K 30 posts / year

6. Nashville Scene

Nashville Scene, Nashville, Tennessee

From investigative cultural and political reporting to looks inside the city’s massive arts and entertainment industry, the Scene has developed into a must-read for Nashvillians of all stripes over the past three decades.

113.8K 248.5K 125K 1 post / year

7. Noble Nashville

Noble, Nashville, Tennessee

Breaking news from Nashville, Tennessee – comments, analysis and background reports from politics, business, society, culture and sports. We cover articles and videos from politics, economy, stock market, entertainment and news from all over the world.