Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Community

    Transforming Lives: BLOOM House Opens to Support Unhoused Mothers in Joelton

    Cynthia YeldellBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Dr. Rolanda Lister (center) cuts the ribbon of the first official BLOOM house, along with Dr. Katherine Y. Brown (right) , Donna Harrison and Kristin Mejia (left). The three-bedroom home in Joelton will house three mothers and their families, giving them a place to stay as they work toward homeownership.

    Joelton, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Dr. Rolanda Lister’s dream became a reality recently with the grand opening of the first official BLOOM house, a transformative new home offering a safe haven where mothers can rebuild their lives and create brighter futures for themselves and their children.

    Building Life Opportunities & Options for Mothers (BLOOM), the non-profit founded by Dr. Lister, held a ribbon-cutting event on Sunday, February 2, to unveil its new space dedicated to helping unhoused mothers find a place to live.

    The three-bedroom home in Joelton will house three mothers and their families, giving them a place to stay as they work toward homeownership.

    “This moment is much more than a ribbon celebration,” said Dr. Lister, BLOOM Founder & CEO. “For our societal heart—pregnant and postpartum mothers will here find a haven. It’s a moment for the community’s care and collaboration. It’s a time to break cyclical curses of past generations.”

    Dr. Lister launched BLOOM after noticing that mothers in low-income areas with overcrowded or unstable housing experience more negative outcomes. She saw a critical need for stable housing, especially as rising living costs push people out of affordable housing. With Nashville facing an affordable housing crisis, BLOOM aims to provide a safe haven for unhoused mothers, addressing the trickle-down effect that unstable housing has on maternal health.

    BLOOM’s mission is to provide a pathway to homeownership for pregnant mothers experiencing homelessness. The organization offers a variety of programs and services to support families, including financial literacy and employment opportunities through its flower business.

    BLOOM has six phases:
    Phase 1: Planting Seeds – Admission and Orientation
    Phase 2: Cultivation – Soil Stabilization
    Phase 3: Sprouting – Skill Building
    Phase 4: Pruning – Overcoming Barriers
    Phase 5: Blooming – Leadership and Independence
    Phase 6: Harvesting – Graduation

    BLOOM Board Member Dr. Katherine Y. Brown said BLOOM is not just a home but a new beginning.

    “We are not just marking the opening of a house, we are opening doors to hope, opportunity, and a future filled with promise for mothers who are overcoming obstacles,” Brown said. “We not only stand in front of a house, we stand in front of a dream realized, a promise fulfilled, and the beginning of a life-changing journey for so many mothers and their babies.”

    For more information, visit https://momblooms.org/.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.