Transforming Lives: BLOOM House Opens to Support Unhoused Mothers in Joelton

Joelton, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Dr. Rolanda Lister’s dream became a reality recently with the grand opening of the first official BLOOM house, a transformative new home offering a safe haven where mothers can rebuild their lives and create brighter futures for themselves and their children.

Building Life Opportunities & Options for Mothers (BLOOM), the non-profit founded by Dr. Lister, held a ribbon-cutting event on Sunday, February 2, to unveil its new space dedicated to helping unhoused mothers find a place to live.

The three-bedroom home in Joelton will house three mothers and their families, giving them a place to stay as they work toward homeownership.

“This moment is much more than a ribbon celebration,” said Dr. Lister, BLOOM Founder & CEO. “For our societal heart—pregnant and postpartum mothers will here find a haven. It’s a moment for the community’s care and collaboration. It’s a time to break cyclical curses of past generations.”

Dr. Lister launched BLOOM after noticing that mothers in low-income areas with overcrowded or unstable housing experience more negative outcomes. She saw a critical need for stable housing, especially as rising living costs push people out of affordable housing. With Nashville facing an affordable housing crisis, BLOOM aims to provide a safe haven for unhoused mothers, addressing the trickle-down effect that unstable housing has on maternal health.

BLOOM’s mission is to provide a pathway to homeownership for pregnant mothers experiencing homelessness. The organization offers a variety of programs and services to support families, including financial literacy and employment opportunities through its flower business.

BLOOM has six phases:

● Phase 1: Planting Seeds – Admission and Orientation

● Phase 2: Cultivation – Soil Stabilization

● Phase 3: Sprouting – Skill Building

● Phase 4: Pruning – Overcoming Barriers

● Phase 5: Blooming – Leadership and Independence

● Phase 6: Harvesting – Graduation

BLOOM Board Member Dr. Katherine Y. Brown said BLOOM is not just a home but a new beginning.

“We are not just marking the opening of a house, we are opening doors to hope, opportunity, and a future filled with promise for mothers who are overcoming obstacles,” Brown said. “We not only stand in front of a house, we stand in front of a dream realized, a promise fulfilled, and the beginning of a life-changing journey for so many mothers and their babies.”

For more information, visit https://momblooms.org/.