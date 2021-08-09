Trevecca Nazarene University Welcomes Lawrence Hall as Engagement Officer for Donor & Business Partnerships

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Trevecca Nazarene University has hired Lawrence E. Hall, Jr., as engagement officer for donor and business partnerships, school officials announced.

Hall is returning to his alma mater with 28 years of experience in Nashville government, education and community engagement. In the newly established position at Trevecca, he will help establish university partnerships with donors and area businesses.

“We are excited to have Lawrence back at Trevecca to serve in this important role,” said Vice President for University Engagement Peggy Cooning. “His connections to our alumni and the Nashville community are broad and deep, and his work in community engagement is a terrific match for our goal to partner more closely with alumni and business leaders.”

Hall’s previous roles have included vice president for the Office of External Affairs and Business Development at Meharry Medical College; director of the Office of Neighborhoods and Community Engagement for the Nashville Mayor’s Office, and research analyst with the Tennessee General Assembly.

A 1993 graduate of Trevecca with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Hall also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Tennessee State University.

Active in the community, Hall has served as a board member for a number of local civic and nonprofit organizations and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame Education Council. As an elected official with the Nashville Metro Council, he also served as chairman of both the Transportation and Public Works committees.

Lawrence Hall can be reached at 615-248-1478 and [email protected] or through Trevecca’s Office of University Engagement.

