NASHVILLE, TENN. — As part of a reorganization in the administration of its advanced degree programs, Trevecca Nazarene University has established The Graduate School and promoted Dr. LaMetrius Daniels to serve as associate vice president and dean.

The Graduate School incorporates the University’s online learning functions with academic oversight from each school of study on campus, creating ongoing opportunities to optimize the delivery of advanced degree courses. Daniels, who has been involved with online learning and instructional design since joining Trevecca in 2014, will have a big role in the integrated approach.

“We’re excited about building on our capabilities to continue providing a quality educational experience at every turn,” Daniels said. “I look forward to working even more closely with a tremendous faculty that cares deeply about the best interests of each graduate student.”

Daniels was named dean of online learning last July. Soon after arriving at Trevecca in 2014, she worked with TNU leadership to establish the Center for Innovative Instruction, broadening the scope of online learning to support all areas of the University. In 2017, she added program director for instructional design and technology as part of her responsibilities, overseeing a group of eight program designers and support specialists.

“LaMetrius has continually helped Trevecca advance through her trusted leadership and her expertise in program delivery,” said Vice President of Graduate and Adult Education Dr. Patrick Osborne. “Her vision, experience and connections align well with the direction of our graduate programs and the evolving landscape for advanced degree programs in higher education.“

A dedicated school for graduate programs is a natural direction at Trevecca, given the emphasis and growth in that area. All but a few of Trevecca’s graduate programs offer an online modality as either the central channel for instruction or as a popular option. Prior to restructuring, the school’s advanced degree programs were administered alongside undergraduate degree completion and adult learning programs, which now fall under the purview of their respective schools according to academic discipline.

Daniels, who served as dean of campus technology and director of information technology at Fisk University prior to joining Trevecca, first worked as an instructional designer at the University of Alabama. She has earned a Ph.D. in instructional systems and workforce development; a master’s degree in instructional technology; and bachelor’s degrees in information technology and business education, all from Mississippi State University. She is a member of the International Society for Technology Education, the Online Learning Consortium and the Quality Matters Instructional Design Association and she has served as a peer mentor in instructional design.

Trevecca Nazarene University (www.trevecca.edu) is a Christian university in the heart of Nashville focused on preparing students for lives of leadership and service. Founded in 1901, Trevecca is committed to holistic education that encourages students to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. In addition to its historic main campus near downtown Nashville, Trevecca offers two other locations across Tennessee, and online classes worldwide. Trevecca has been recognized as a national university by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges; as a doctoral university by the Carnegie Foundation; and as the #2 school in Tennessee for bachelor’s degree graduate salaries by GradReports.

With students from 47 states and 39 countries, Trevecca offers 20 associate degrees, 81 undergraduate majors, 25 master’s programs, and three doctoral programs as well as specialist and certificate programs.