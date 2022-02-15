By PETER SBLENDORIO

April is going to be no joke for Trevor Noah.

The “Daily Show” star will be the entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30, just weeks after the comedian hosts the Grammy Awards. Noah is also in the midst of his “Back to Abnormal” comedy tour.

The dinner will be the first since 2019 after it was canceled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” Steven Portnoy, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said in Monday’s announcement.

“We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

The annual event raises money for the WHCA, which supports media members who cover the White House. The dinner, which is frequently attended by the President and first lady, also helps fund scholarships for aspiring journalists.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrates Americans’ freedoms and the working people who bring the news to the world,” said Portnoy, who works as a correspondent for CBS News Radio.

The organization has not announced how viewers can watch the 2022 dinner, but C-SPAN has previously aired the event.

This will be Noah’s first time performing at the dinner, which has featured big-name entertainers in past years including Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes, Seth Meyers, Larry Wilmore, Conan O’Brien, Aretha Franklin and Bob Hope.

The 2019 edition of the dinner featured author Ron Chernow as its speaker. In 2018, comedian Michelle Wolf made headlines for her biting jokes about the Trump administration during her set.

The 64th Grammys, meanwhile, are set to take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the second consecutive year that Noah will host the music-focused award show.

The South-African-born comedian, 37, has hosted Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” since 2015, taking over for Jon Stewart.

This article was first published by Daily News