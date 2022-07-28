By Tribune Staff

NASHVILLE, TN — Ex-Metro councilman Jerry Maynard, II is running for the District 19 State Senator seat previously held by Brenda Gilmore.

Picking up the support of community leaders including Howard Gentry, Sharon Hurt, Vincent Dixie and Brenda and Erica Gilmore, The Tennessee Tribune is the latest to formally endorse Maynard for the role.

“What we do is just as important as what we say, and while we are charged with the task of providing accurate information to our readers, we also embrace the opportunity to interpret information from our informed perspective. It is with this perspective that The Tennessee Tribune formally endorses Jerry Maynard, II for the office of State Senator, District 19, soon to be vacated by Senator Brenda Gilmore, who is retiring,” wrote Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller-Perry.

Maynard joined the race after Tennessee’s anti-skullduggery act was triggered by Gilmore’s retirement after the April 7 filing deadline.

“After a thorough examination of the candidates, their experience, and records, we feel as if our best way forward for our community is to trust a voice that has represented the African-American community with strength, vision, and accountability for over twenty years.

That candidate is Jerry Maynard, II,” Miller-Perry continued.

Maynard has run his campaign on his merits, which include his experience in the realms of politics, business, and law; he is a pastor, former at-large Metro Councilman, entrepreneur and attorney with a long list of community contributions, including efforts to save Nashville General Hospital from closure, securing funds for the establishment of the National Museum of African American Music and bringing the Nashville Soccer Club to Music City.

He has also been integral in the implementation of the Metro Small Business Growth Act, the Diversity and Inclusion Act, and the Metro Workforce Development Program, his website notes.

Maynard founded The Maynard Group, the largest Black-owned government relations firm in the state, and ministers with his father, Bishop Jerry Maynard, Sr., weekly at Cathedral of Praise Church of God in Christ in Nashville.

He’s also been a part of a statewide Minority voter registration effort that saw 40,000 voters added to the rolls during his time working with the Tennessee Democratic Party, and led an alliance of 3,000 pastors in the Fellowship Unite organization to engage minority millennial voters.

As councilman, Maynard co-sponsored the Metro Employee Healthcare Incentive Plan that eliminated out-of-pocket costs to Metro employees at Nashville General and reformed city contracts that led to $300 million being provided to women- and minority-owned companies and small businesses.

In her endorsement of Maynard, councilwoman Sharon Hurt said, “His approach is fearless and effective. You don’t get things done by going along to get along. You must have the courage to stand up to the mayor, the governor, or a CEO. You also need to be able to work with anyone to make something happen for the community. Nashville General and The National Museum for African American Music are great examples of where Jerry’s fearless effectiveness got big wins for our community.”

To that end, Maynard boasts an extensive record for community advocacy and engagement, including establishing a scholarship fund for students at Tennessee State University and the creation of Christmas in July, which provides necessary items such as appliances, clothing and toys to the needy.

Maynard said he supports an elimination of taxes on grocery items to help offset the financial burden experienced by Nashvillians who are hurting from high gas prices and inflation.

“I learned from the best to do my best for this community,” Maynard said. “I’m running on my track record of giving back and getting things for this community. My track record is deep and wide. I’ll fight with everything I have to even more as a Senator.”