NASHVILLE, Tenn., (TN Tribune) – TriStar Health is expanding its graduate medical education (GME) program to include accredited programs in emergency medicine and neurology at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, beginning in the summer of 2023. The health system currently has four GME programs, including internal medicine, psychiatry and transitional year at TriStar Centennial and family medicine at TriStar Southern Hills. Fifty-nine residents are training in their first or second year across the four programs.

“As our nation continues to face challenges in our workforce, TriStar Health’s innovative approach to creating robust physician residency programs aims to reverse that trend. We are building exceptional programs with expertly-trained faculty focused on teaching future physician leaders to provide top quality and compassionate care,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “As we continue expanding our program, we hope that many of our residents will remain in Tennessee providing care to our communities.”

According to the Association of Medical Colleges, the United States could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, including shortfalls in both primary care and specialty care. With all six programs fully operational, TriStar Health will be able to host 137 total residents each year. While GME is relatively new to TriStar Health, the program has the benefit of being part of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest sponsor of GME training.

“The GME programs at TriStar Health have a group of physicians committed to mentor our residents and participate in the development of the next generation of physicians. These clinician educators are focused on high quality patient care, research and education,” said Laura Wayman, MD, designated institutional official and division vice president for graduate medical education. “We are excited about the opportunity to create a new educational path in TriStar Health’s incredible network of hospitals.”

For more information about TriStar Health’s GME program, go to TriStarHealth.com.