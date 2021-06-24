Trudeau: Beijing Unwilling To Admit Problem Over Systemic Abuse Of Uyghurs

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lashed out at Beijing after China demanded an investigation into the discovery of the remains of indigenous children in Canada.

He said there was a difference between the matter and the communist country’s systemic abuse against ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs.

Trudeau said Canada knows its relationship with indigenous people is broken, but it has a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and is working on trying and addressing the issues. On the other hand, China is not even willing to admit that there is a problem over the numerous human rights abuses against Uyghurs.

“Where is China’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission?” Trudeau asked at a news conference.

“Where is their truth? Where is the openness that Canada has always shown, and the responsibility that Canada has taken for the terrible mistakes of the past, and indeed, many of which continue into the present?.”

Earlier this month, the mass burial place of 215 children, aged three years, was found at a school site, closed in 1978, near the Canadian town of Kamloops.

Following the discovery of graves, a probe has been opened into the circumstances and the accountability of these fatalities.

The remarks came after Chinese diplomat Jiang Duan demanded an investigation during a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting.

“We are deeply concerned about the human rights violations against the Indigenous people in Canada,” said Jiang, a senior official at China’s mission to the UN in Geneva.

Jiang said China and its allies sought a “thorough and impartial investigation,” not just of the discovery but of broader Canadian crimes against indigenous people. China’s allies include Belarus, North Korea, and Syria, all of whom are accused of human rights abuses.

Jiang’s demand came before Canadian officials read a statement that called on China to allow the UN human rights chief access to the Xinjiang region to investigate more than one million Uyghurs who have been unlawfully detained there.