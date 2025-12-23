TSU alum celebrates 105 years

NASHVILLE, TN — A group of Tennessee State Alumni are coming together to recognize the incredible life of Hazel Suggs Burley, a proud alumna who turned 105 years young on October 5, 2025. Friends from near and far gathered to shower her with love and to wish her many more birthdays to come. A shining example of Tiger pride for more than a century, Mrs. Burley’s milestone birthday is an opportunity for the entire TSU family to join in honoring her legacy.

Dignitaries, family, friends, neighbors, TSU alumni, current students, community leaders and members of the clergy visited throughout the day.

TSU alumni, friends and supporters are invited to make a special gift to the TSU Foundation in recognition of this extraordinary occasion. The goal is to raise $10,500 to establish the Hazel Suggs Burley Scholarship Fund. We ask that you make a commemorative gift of $10.50, $105.00 or $1,050. Every contribution, at any level, makes a difference and brings us closer to honoring her legacy in a meaningful way.

Hazel Suggs Burley’s life story embodies resilience, grace, and a deep love for her alma mater. As we honor her 105th birthday year, we also celebrate the legacy of excellence she represents for all TSU Tigers.