NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (TN Tribune) –Tennessee State University (TSU) Athletics is teaming up with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee to help kick off No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

“Our Big Blue pride runs deep and extends beyond the borders of the campus,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “We are stewards of our community and are proud to participate in the cleanup.”

More than 100 TSU coaches, student-athletes and athletic department staff will be cleaning up along Ed Temple Blvd. from Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd to Clarksville Highway.

“We are thrilled to have TSU Athletics participate in the first ever No Trash November campaign,” said Denise Baker, transportation program supervisor, TDOT. “TSU is joining hundreds of volunteers across the state this month that are helping us reach our goal to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from our roadways.”

In addition to the Nov. 5 cleanup, TSU and Nobody Trashes Tennessee are partnering on litter prevention education on and off the athletic fields. Eddie George, head football coach for the TSU Tigers, recently sat down with Nobody Trashes Tennessee “spokescup,” Red Plastic Cup to talk about the importance of keeping the great outdoors litter-free and whether Red Plastic Cup has a future in football. Click to view the Talking Trash interview.