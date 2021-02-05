TSU Coaching Staff Adds Former NFL Receiver

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Former NFL wide receiver Peerless Price is returning to the sidelines as a volunteer coach for the 2021 season for the Tennessee State football team.

Price played at the University of Tennessee, earning an All-SEC second team selection in 1998 during the Vols’ national championship winning season. He had 147 receptions for 2,298 yards and 19 touchdowns in four seasons in Knoxville.

Price joins Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to give the Tiger coaching staff two ex-NFL players.

“I’m thrilled that Peerless is joining the Tiger Family,” TSU Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen said in a release. “He brings a championship mentality and played with a high-level of confidence. The fact that Peerless will be able to transfer his experience and knowledge of the game will pay huge dividends. It speaks volumes for our program to have two NFL Pro Bowlers … to help mentor and develop our young men.”

Added TSU coach Rod Reed: “Pearless will be a great addition to the staff. He has played the game at a high level collegiately and professionally. He will provide a wealth of knowledge to this staff and we’re glad to have him aboard.”

Selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft, Price played nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. His best season came in 2002 with the Bills when he had 94 receptions, 1,252 yards and nine touchdowns and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. He was traded to Atlanta the following year for a first-round pick.

At TSU, Price will be an offensive assistant and work primarily with Tiger wideouts and receivers coach Andrew Brather. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from TSU last May.

“I just feel like I need to invest and prepare the next generation of young people,” Price said. “Preparing them for the game of life and what it takes to be a successful athlete and human being.

“You have to be able to reach young people on a level that you can get the most out of them no matter what their skill set is. Get them to be the best version of themselves every single day and I believe I can do that. It’s a gift and I believe I was blessed with that gift.”