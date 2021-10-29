Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–More than 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets immediately surrounding Nissan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans arriving for this year’s 5 p.m. homecoming game against Murray State University.

The same traffic plan that is used for NFL games will be in effect. The Woodland Street Bridge will close to regular traffic by 3:30 p.m. and will then be available to only pedestrians and authorized shuttle buses.

TSU homecoming traditionally draws the school’s largest football attendance of the year.

Fans are urged to arrive at the stadium early . Nissan Stadium parking lots open as early as 7 a.m. for this game. Certain lots have been designated as gameday debit card/credit card parking ($50 per vehicle).

RIDESHARE PLAN FOR NISSAN STADIUM (Uber & Lyft) Ingress: Drivers will access Davidson Street from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. They are to proceed west on Davidson to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Drivers are instructed to drop off passengers in the taxi lane and then leave via Victory Lane. There is no waiting.

Egress: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Davidson Street, turn right and proceed to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. There they can pick up passengers and then proceed to Victory Lane to leave the area.

HOMECOMING PARADE TSU’s Saturday homecoming festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the annual parade, which will travel west on Jefferson Street from 14th Avenue to the university campus. The parade will feature the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, floats and a number of high school bands. In preparation for the parade and its staging, Jefferson Street from 10th Avenue North to the TSU campus will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The I-40 west exit ramp at Jefferson Street will close at 8:30 a.m. In addition, the following closures will be in effect:

John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28 th to 33 rd Avenues

to 33 Avenues 12 th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street 14 th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street 16 th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street Meharry Boulevard between 12 th and 16 th Avenues

and 16 Avenues Phillips Street between 12 th and 16 th Avenues

and 16 Avenues Jackson Street between 12 th and 16 th Avenues

and 16 Avenues Ireland Street between 12 th and 16 th Avenues

and 16 Avenues Scovel Street between 23 rd and 28 th Avenues

and 28 Avenues Beasley Street between 23 rd and 28 th Avenues

and 28 Avenues Ed Temple Boulevard between Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard & Albion Street.

Arriving early is the key to fully enjoying TSU’s homecoming parade Saturday morning and the football game Saturday afternoon.SEVERAL DOWNTOWN EVENTS SATURDAY

In addition to TSU and Murray State football fans visiting the downtown area Saturday, the Nashville Predators’ 12:30 p.m. home game against the New York Islanders will bring thousands of hockey fans to Bridgestone Arena. Saturday night, thousands more hockey fans will be Bridgestone for the 7 p.m. U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game between the University of North Dakota and Penn State. Persons coming downtown Saturday are urged to arrive early for scheduled events to find parking, or consider transportation via taxi or rideshare.