TSU names Alumna April Robinson CFO

NASHVILLE, TN — (TSU News Service) – Alumna April Robinson has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tennessee State University, where she will lead the university’s financial strategy, accounting and audit. As part of President Dwayne Tucker’s efforts to strengthen TSU’s fiscal foundation and advance its multi-year transformation strategy, Robinson will oversee accounting, budgeting, financial planning, financial reporting and compliance audit. She will also provide strategic guidance to support the university’s long-term goals.

Robinson, a certified public accountant, joined TSU on Jan. 2.

A proven financial leader with nearly two decades of consulting and leadership experience, Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tennessee State University. She also holds an MBA in global leadership from St. John’s University in New York City.

Over her time, she has remained connected to the university through service, including serving as an alumni chapter president, an affinity group founder, and most recently a TSU Foundation Board member. She is excited to continue that commitment in her new role as CFO.

“The financial reset of this university will require all the cross-functional professional agility I’ve experienced over my career.” Robinson said. “It is legacy building work as I, and the team I will lead, help the president achieve his agenda to realign and future-proof this university. I’m energized about making excellence the standard as we strive to do what is required, do what is right, and do both with pace.”

Robinson is widely recognized for her expertise in finance and accounting, including Big Four external audit, mergers and acquisitions due diligence, and global risk management experience. She has built and led high-performing global teams with deliverables for assignments and managed profit-and-loss accountability for corporate business portfolios exceeding $350 million. Most recently, Robinson led the New York State market for Diageo North America for all tequila brands, including Don Julio and Casamigos.

President Tucker said Robinson brings strong financial experience and a deep commitment to TSU.

“April combines strong technical financial expertise with a genuine love for Tennessee State University,” Tucker said. “Her background in corporate finance, risk management, and strategic planning will be critical as we continue strengthening TSU’s financial foundation.”

Tucker added that Robinson’s continued involvement with TSU reflects the momentum of the university’s transformation. “She understands where TSU has been and, more importantly, where we are going,” Tucker said. “Her leadership will help ensure we remain financially strong, student-centered, and future-focused.”

Her experience also includes commercial strategy, budget management, demand forecasting, pricing strategy, team leadership and executive stakeholder engagement.

Robinson said she looks forward to contributing to TSU’s next chapter.

Originally hailing from the “Good Life City” of Albany, Georgia, Robinson says she considers TSU her second home. “TSU feels like home.” she said. “It is truly the opportunity I never knew I wanted, and I’m honored to be here.”

Robinson’s addition to the executive leadership team reflects TSU’s focus on accountability, strategic growth and long-term financial stability as the university continues its transformation.