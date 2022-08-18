By Emmanuel Freeman

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s Class of 2026 could be the largest freshman class in school history. Over 2,000 first-year students have registered, with plans to attend TSU this fall. That’s in addition to nearly 300 transfer students who have also registered for the 2022-2033 academic year.

During the first day of TSU’s traditional Freshman Move-in Day, the new students received keys to their residence halls, picked up IDs, meal passes and gained access to other amenities. Over 200 TSU administrators, student leaders, athletes and alumni helped students and their families with the move in.

TSU President Glenda Glover was on hand to greet students and speak with families.

“We are excited that this is the largest first-year class in the history of TSU,” said President Glenda Glover. “This growth is very positive for TSU as more and more students seek to attend our university.”

Most of the new Tigers are from Tennessee but also come from the neighboring states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi. However, many have travelled from as far as California, Nevada, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Top majors for past incoming freshmen have included agricultural sciences, business, education engineering and health sciences. University officials said that is not expected to change.

The record freshman class also arrives at TSU with top academic credentials.

Bailey Scott and J’Ronte Stephens, two best friends from Atlanta, are among scholarship recipients that moved in on Monday. Both said they are looking forward to starting their college careers as TSU Tigers.

“I am happy to be a TSU Tiger,” said Scott, who received her keys to a room in the new 700-bed, ultra-modern residence hall. “Everything has just fallen in place for us since the first day. From registration to housing and the freshman orientation, everybody we met was welcoming, and that’s a major motivation.” Scott will major in nursing.

Stephens, who will major in education, will stay in Hale Hall. He said he’s glad that the two of them will have housing close to each other. The two have been friends since the sixth grade and plan to maintain their friendship, continue to excel academically, and have fun..

“TSU was always on the radar for me, and when I was offered a scholarship, and Bailey too, that sealed the deal for me,” Stephens said. “When I visited campus, the vibe was so genuine, and I love everything about TSU. I feel very fortunate for all the opportunities.”

Frank Stevenson, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, added that the university is happy to welcome the new students, also assuring them of a safe and exciting learning environment.

“This is a really exciting time to have this level of uptick of students who are ready to be back on campus. We have a lot of things planned for the campus and I think our first-time freshmen are going to see the energy and excitement of the TSU.”

Terrence Izzard, associate vice president for enrollment management, added, “The TSU journey begins for one of the largest classes in the history of the university. We know they will leave a legacy here at TSU.”

The University has delayed the beginning of classes to accommodate the large freshmen move-in. TSU is now accepting applications for fall 2023. For more information, visit https://www.tnstate.edu/apply/