Los Angeles–The 65th Grammy Awards kicked off with a historic win by TSU Aristocrat of Bands, who took home the award for ‘Best Roots Gospel Album’ for The Urban Hymnal. This marks the first time a collegiate marching band has received a nomination and won in this category in Grammy history.”

The Urban Hymnal was co-produced by renowned songwriter and producer Dallas Austin, Sir the Baptist, and TSU Professor Larry Jenkins. During his speech, Professor Jenkins acknowledged the hard work of his students, saying “Your hard work and dedication created the pen that allowed you to write your own page in the history books. We all know we made history, but this is also February. We also made Black history.”