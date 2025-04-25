TSU’s Spring Commencement Ceremonies to Feature Inspiring Keynote Speakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – This year’s spring commencement ceremonies at Tennessee State University will showcase keynote speakers from both the administration and student body. Interim President Dwayne Tucker will address graduates during the ceremony on Friday, May 2, at 5 p.m. On Saturday, May 3, at 8 a.m., Chrishonda O’Quinn, president of the Student Government Association, and Tyler Vazquez, student trustee on the TSU Board of Trustees, will co-deliver the keynote address for undergraduate students. Both ceremonies will take place in the Gentry Center Complex, with over 800 students set to receive degrees across various disciplines.

Tucker, a 1980 TSU graduate, brings more than 39 years of leadership and executive management experience. His impressive career includes roles as Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Manager for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining TSU, he served as CEO of Lead Public Schools and has been a prominent community figure in Nashville, co-founding the nonprofit Educate Nashville. “As we celebrate the achievements of our graduates, I look forward to sharing in this momentous occasion and reinforcing the valuable experiences that have shaped their time at TSU,” said Tucker.

O’Quinn, the 84th SGA president of TSU, is graduating with a degree in business administration, concentrating in marketing with a minor in mathematics. She has been actively involved on campus, advocating for student engagement and progress. O’Quinn plans to pursue a master’s in public administration, aiming to create impactful changes in public policy. “The message I want to share is one of hope and inspiration,” said O’Quinn. “I want my peers to know that their hard work at TSU has prepared them for a bright future.”

Vazquez, graduating with a degree in molecular biology and dual minors in philosophy and chemistry, is committed to improving healthcare access for marginalized communities. As a Dr. Levi Watkins, Jr. Institute Scholar, he has shown dedication to academic excellence and community service, aiming for a dual MD/Ph.D. program at Meharry Medical College. “Legacy is incredibly important,” he said. “We must work together to leave an enduring impact at TSU, inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams.”

Both O’Quinn and Vazquez are focused on empowering their fellow students as they transition to the next chapter of their lives.

For more information on Spring commencement, visit www.tnstate.edu/records/commencement/