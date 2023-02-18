Jackson Jones, a junior majoring in chemistry and economics from Louisville, Ky. Jeopardy! – Season 39 – Show #8815 – Airdate 02/24/23

CULVER CITY, CALIF. (TN Tribune) ­– Two Vanderbilt University students are set to compete in the JEOPARDY! High School Reunion Tournament: Rohit Kataria, a junior majoring in public policy studies from Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Jackson Jones, a junior majoring in chemistry and economics from Louisville, Ky. Kataria will first compete on Monday, February 20, while Jones plays his first game Friday, February 24. Check local listings for show times and stations.

Four seasons ago, JEOPARDY! had so many excellent teen contestants that the show hosted two Teen Tournaments. Now, those bright young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its kind twist on the traditional College Championship format. 27 former teen contestants will reunite to face off in a 14-day special event with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions on the line. The format consists of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total point affair final. The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 20 – Friday, February 24: Quarterfinal Games 1-5

Monday, February 27 – Friday, March 3: Quarterfinal Games 6-9; Semifinal Game 1

Monday, March 6 – Thursday, March 9: Semifinal Games 2-3; Finals Games 1-2

The complete schedule of quarterfinal matchups is as follows.

Monday, February 20

Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. from Wheelersburg, Ohio

Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Redmond, Wash.

Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. from Peachtree City, Ga.

Tuesday, February 21

Avi Gupta, a senior at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. from Portland, Ore.

Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. from San Diego, Calif.

Alison Purcell, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Bellaire, Texas

Wednesday, February 22

Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga. from Basking Ridge, N.J.

Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon, Ga.

Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. from Lamar, Mo.

Thursday, February 23

Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University in Providence, R.I. from Canton, Ga.

Teagan O’Sullivan, a first-year student at American University in Washington, D.C. from Watertown, Mass.

Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. from Grand Blanc, Mich.

Friday, February 24

Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. from Louisville, Ky.

Isabella Pagano, a first-year student at CalTech in Pasadena, Calif. from Libertyville, Ill.

Ryan Presler, a high school senior at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, S.D. from Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday, February 27

Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Winston-Salem, N.C.

Claire Sattler, a senior at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. from Bonita Springs, Fla.

Rhea Sinha, a recent graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. from Chatham, N.J.

Tuesday, February 28

Anish Maddipoti, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin from Austin, Texas

Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. from Miami, Fla.

Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. from Carmel, Ind.

Wednesday, March 1

Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University in New York, N.Y. from Champaign, Ill.

Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md. from South Orange, N.J.

Eesha Sohail, a recent graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles from Bakersfield, Calif.

Thursday, March 2

Maggie Brown, a sophomore at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Fla. from Pensacola. Fla.

Hannah Nekritz, a senior at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. from Stamford, Conn.

Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. from Bedford, N.H.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 39th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 43 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.

