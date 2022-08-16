TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles.

The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where McDonald’s competed against each other for the fastest drive-thru service times.

Each week throughout the Drive-Thru Summer Classic, the top five restaurants with the fastest overall drive-thru speed and the top five restaurants with the most improved drive-thru speed entered one shift manager from each restaurant into a drawing for the 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles.

Candi Barber was in attendance and won the red 2022 Hyundai Accent. The McDonald’s Owner-Operators pictured are Gina and Tony Wolfe out of Columbia, TN.

The winner of the black 2022 Hyundai Accent is in Chattanooga, TN. Her name is Chelsea Strawn from the Robert Goodwin organization.