U of M shutters Multicultural Affairs Office, begins dismantling DEI to comply with new Tennessee law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has closed its Office of Multicultural Affairs and begun winding down diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to comply with a new state law that bans DEI departments and related programs at public institutions.

In a campuswide notice this week, President Bill Hardgrave said the university is restructuring — and in some cases eliminating — units and nonacademic services that explicitly focus on DEI. The message also said U of M will remove DEI references from its websites and publications and adjust scholarships that use DEI-related criteria, including donor-supported awards. Daily Helmsman

Staff boxed up the Multicultural Affairs Office on Friday, and the office’s website was taken offline the same day, according to local coverage and student accounts. A university statement to media said the closures are required under the law, while emphasizing the school’s continued commitment to student success. https://www.actionnews5.com

What the new law does

Tennessee’s “Dismantling DEI Departments Act” (Public Chapter 458), signed in May and effective this summer, prohibits state and local governments — including public colleges — from maintaining offices or policies that use “discriminatory preference” to increase DEI, and voids conflicting mandates and programs. Limited exemptions exist to avoid the loss of federal funds. Tennessee General Assembly

Student impact and context

Student leaders who relied on the Multicultural Affairs Office for advising, programming and organizational support said the sudden closure leaves a gap heading into the fall term. University officials said they are reviewing operations to remain in compliance while supporting students and nonacademic programs. https://www.actionnews5.com

By the numbers

U of M’s student body is racially diverse (about 38% White and 35% Black, with growing Hispanic and Asian enrollment), while the City of Memphis remains a majority-Black community (about 63% Black, ~25% White), according to recent datasets. Data USACensus.gov

University statement (excerpt): The law and recent executive orders “prohibit public institutions of higher education, like the University of Memphis, from maintaining, authorizing or supporting programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion… Our commitment remains unchanged — to provide a successful outcome for every student.” https://www.actionnews5.com