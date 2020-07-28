Unconventional dining: Fresh Pick Market & Café at the Music City Center

A High Quality Experience at Nashville’s Convention Center

A convention center probably isn’t the first thing that comes to come to mind when thinking about grabbing something to go. Well at the corner of 8th and Demonbreun, there is a hidden gem within Music City Center, the Fresh Pick Market & Café.

Chef Karen wips up a daily special, sometimes it’s a homemade special with secret ingredients.

Theresa Gosse, who oversees Fresh Pick, teams with Karen to make some tantalizing creations, including meatloaf, chicken and dumplings and more.

The market has earned a reputation among convention attendees. One guest said he made it a point to come sit at the market each day just to observe the synergy and fun that goes on in the kitchen.

“If I didn’t know better, I would’ve thought my grandma was in the kitchen,” stated another guest, commenting on the meatloaf.

Online ordering available. Click here to view.

In addition to its high quality offerings at market, Music City Center offers high quality standards in safety and care for all of its guests.

The convention center received Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Music City Center will implement the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

“The safety of every individual that enters our building is our top priority,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “We are proud to be able to share our GBAC STAR™ accreditation and provide further reassurance of our high-quality safety standards to all who come into our facility.”

