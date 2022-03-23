Memphis — During its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, the University of Memphis Board of Trustees announced the establishment of the Rudd Institute for Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention in appreciation to UofM President M. David Rudd.

Veteran assistance and support have been a top priority for Rudd, a veteran himself, throughout his career. Under his leadership, the UofM has been named to the Military Friendly Schools List for seven consecutive years. The list honors the colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace and ensure the success of military service members and veterans as students. The University ranked No. 9 nationally on the list in 2020.

In 2019, the UofM announced it would become the first institution of higher learning to partner with Folds of Honor by accepting the Folds of Honor Scholarship, a $5,000 annual award, as payment in full for tuition. The scholarship supports higher education for spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Other UofM veteran and military initiatives include the Veterans and Military Student Services Center to assist in success on campus and Yellow Ribbon Program participation to help students attend school at little or no cost.

Rudd was co-founder and founding scientific director of the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah. He has published more than 200 scientific articles and numerous books on the clinical care of suicidal individuals and is considered an international leader in suicide prevention. Over the years, he has focused his research on suicide prevention in veterans and has implemented thoughtful, evidence-based programming to create resources for veterans in higher education.

Other Board meeting news:

The UofM’s Board of Trustees received the 2022 John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB). AGB is the premier organization representing higher education governing boards. The Nason Award, established in 1992, is presented in partnership with TIAA to higher education governing boards that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative. The UofM is one of six institutions to receive the 2022 Nason Award.

Emily House, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, presented a resolution from the Tennessee General Assembly to acknowledge the Board’s Nason Award accomplishment.

The Board approved the renaming of Innovation Drive, which runs from Central Ave. to Veterans Ave. on campus, to Fogelman Drive and the naming of the UofM business complex to the Robert and Avron Fogelman Business Complex.

This article was first published by University of Memphis Press.