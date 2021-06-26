UT Board of Trustees Approves Tuition Increases at UT Chattanooga and UT Martin

MEMPHIS—In its first full, in-person meeting since February 2020, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 operating budget, as well as modest tuition increases at two campuses.

“We are thankful to Gov. Bill Lee and our Tennessee General Assembly for their continued commitment to higher education, and for their great faith in the important work being done at UT to serve the state of Tennessee,” UT Board of Trustees Chair John Compton said. “This budget represents bold and innovative ways to fulfill our mission, while remaining fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Tennessee.”

The board also approved a 2% increase to tuition and mandatory fees at UT Chattanooga, which equates to $176 for students enrolled prior to fall 2019 and $192 for all other in-state undergraduates. A 1.7% increase to tuition and mandatory fees was approved at UT Martin, equating to a $164 increase. The increases for both campuses are within the up-to-2% range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

UT System President Randy Boyd’s annual evaluation was also approved by the board. Boyd’s performance was measured against the goals identified in the 2019-2025 strategic plan, with special consideration given to his leadership during the novel coronavirus pandemic that abruptly suspended in-person instruction and moved all learning to a predominantly virtual environment. In 2020, the UT System experienced a record 1.9% increase in overall enrollment, as well as record increases in first-year students and degrees conferred.

“Throughout the pandemic, the critical work of the University continued,” Compton said. “Under the leadership of President Boyd, the University demonstrated its resilience, revival and resurgence—students learned, research advanced and outreach expanded. He provides visionary leadership not only in good times, but when hope and optimism is most needed.”

Trustees also discussed and approved search criteria and timeline for the next chancellor of the UTHSC. Current Chancellor Steve Schwab recently announced his retirement, and will continue to serve as chancellor until June 30, 2022, or until a successor is on board.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Dr. Schwab for all he has done for us and for our great state,” Boyd said. “Hiring the next transformational leader for UTHSC will be our top priority.”

In other business, trustees approved: