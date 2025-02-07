Verizon announces first-ever “Super Bowl FanFest” bringing a Super Bowl LIX experience to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Even though Nashville’s home team won’t be playing in the big game, football fans can still have a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Nissan Stadium on February 9 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. In a first-of-its-kind event, Verizon is transforming stadiums and venues across 30 NFL markets, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, into a nationwide FanFest.

This family friendly event will offer food and beverages from local small businesses, an opportunity to meet and greet with former Tennessee Titan linebacker Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and mascot, T-Rac, listen to live local music acts, including the Titans Blue Crew Drumline, and experience interactive games and unique access to activities on the field. Verizon customers can bring a select number of guests to FanFest to share the afternoon of celebrations.

The event is FREE to Verizon customers, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at VerizonFanFest.com. For more information about Nashville’s event, visit verizonfanfest.com/publ ic/Nashville.