Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) member Lena Pearl Rhodes Farrell will celebrate her 103rd birthday January 20, 2020, the same day as the historic celebration for American when Kamala Harris, also a member of the AKA sorority will be sworn in as the first female and first African American Vice President of the United States.

Farrell is a member of Nashville’s historic Alpha Delta Omega Incorporated Chapter, whose President is Tawana Williams. View her video interview below.