In an announcement on Today, Civil & Political Rights Activists Roy L. Perry-Bey and Carlos A. Howard confirmed they filed a Motion to Stay against serial criminal defendant and insurrectionist Former President Donald John Trump

VIRGINIA,– Hampton Roads Civil/Political Rights Activists Roy L. Perry-Bey and Carlos A. Howard are taking on serial criminal defendant and insurrectionist Donald John Trump, the Virginia State Board of Elections, Virginia Department of Elections and Intervenors Republican Party of Virginia Inc., In re Roy L. Perry-Bey, Carlos A. Howard v. Donald John Trump, The Virginia State Board of Elections, Virginia Department of Elections and Republican Party of Virginia, Inc., See: Civil Action No. 1:23cv1165

In an announcement today, the civil rights activists stated they have filed a motion to stay against the former president Donald John Trump, pending the Supreme Court of Colorado decision in Norma Anderson, et al., v. Jena Griswold, Secretary of State, based on substantially similar issues. Perry-Bey and Howard, charge that Trump’s overt interference undermine or deprive them of their right to participate equally in secure, free and fair elections, due to Trump’s filing a statement of candidacy to participate in the 2024 Presidential Primary election(s), after Trump’s criminal referral to the Department of Justice in 2022, from the United States Congress January 6, Committee of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting or assisting an insurrection. Trump was formally charged with various felonies and 91 indictments; including insurrection against the federal government. Donald J. Trump, knew or should have known triggered the Section 3 “disqualification clause” of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” and that the Virginia State Board of Elections and Virginia Department of Elections officials failed or refused to file a petition for a writ of quo warranto, to legally determine candidate Trump’s eligibility or whether he is constitutionally prohibited from seeking a second term as President of the United States, which must be filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia that may only be filed by the sovereign or a representative thereof. See id. at *2; D.C. Code § 16-3503; Drake, 664 F.3d at 784-85.

The electors alleged that Donald John Trump filed with the FEC Nov. 2022 declaring himself a candidate for the presidency and establishing a campaign committee, was improper or fraudulent and that Trump is constitutionally ineligible to participate in the 2024 Presidential Primary election(s) and general elections ballot in Virginia.

The Petitioners filed their pending lawsuit under a specific provision of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as amended and Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment which govern whether an individual who participates in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. government and election officials legal duty to determine the eligibility and qualification of criminal defendant and insurrectionist Donald John Trump from service in the federal government, whether as a Representative, U.S. Senator, President or Vice-President of the United States.

The filing against the constitutionally ineligible presidential candidate and GOP’s insurrectionist front runner who said Campaign Finance Violations Aren’t a Crime threatens to upend Trump’s participation in the 2024 Presidential Primary election(s) and his delay in filing a declaration of candidacy, and name appearing on the general elections ballots in the Commonwealth of Virginia. A Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace recently ruled that former President Donald John Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but rejected an attempt to remove Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, finding that the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” doesn’t apply to presidents. The Supreme Court will eventually have to settle the matter, according to Perry-Bey, and the good citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia will prevail.