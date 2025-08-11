WC Animal Center Receives Community Foundation Grant

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has awarded $15,000 from their Animal Welfare

Special Interest Grant Program to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Funded by the Patricia &

Edward J. McGavock Humane Treatment of Animals Fund, the grant supports free spay/neuter procedures,

basic and emergency veterinary treatment and fee forgiveness needed to keep people and pets together and

cats who do not have a human to pay for their care.

This award supports Williamson County Animal Center’s (WCAC) program that provides free spay or

neuter for any cat that spends any amount of time outdoors in Williamson County. Some sources estimate

that a single cat can be responsible for more than 400,000 cats over seven years if they and all of the

offspring continue to reproduce. Thus, sterilization is widely accepted as the most effective means of

controlling homeless cat populations.

“We have been able to increase services available to members of our community in need because of the

continued support that we receive from the Community Foundation,” said Dr. Erin Birdwell, Medical

Director at WCAC. “And, this generous grant alone will touch the lives of 400 animals. Keeping them

healthy and comfortable – and, out of the shelter – whether they are part of someone’s family or

independently living outdoors.”

According to WCAC Assistant Director Scott Pieper, financial struggles are consistently among the top

reasons given by those who surrender. Often, Pieper said, families who are not able to afford basic or

emergency care make the difficult decision to do what is best for their pet and bring it to the animal center.

Funding from CFMT’s grant also supports the shelter’s programs that prevent surrenders for such

circumstances.

Friends of WCAC is a non-profit organization, run by volunteers, that provides direct programmatic and

financial support to the animal center. The two collaborate regularly to identify and meet the needs of

animals, pet owners, and the community in real time. Their mission is to promote quality of life for all

animals and the humans who care about them by supporting a compassionate environment and humane

treatment for the animals of Williamson County and to advocate for animals.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center

is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00

p.m.; closed Sunday. Times may vary due to holidays.