    WC Animal Center Receives Community Foundation Grant

    The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has awarded $15,000 from their Animal Welfare
    Special Interest Grant Program to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Funded by the Patricia &
    Edward J. McGavock Humane Treatment of Animals Fund, the grant supports free spay/neuter procedures,
    basic and emergency veterinary treatment and fee forgiveness needed to keep people and pets together and
    cats who do not have a human to pay for their care.

    This award supports Williamson County Animal Center’s (WCAC) program that provides free spay or
    neuter for any cat that spends any amount of time outdoors in Williamson County. Some sources estimate
    that a single cat can be responsible for more than 400,000 cats over seven years if they and all of the
    offspring continue to reproduce. Thus, sterilization is widely accepted as the most effective means of
    controlling homeless cat populations.

    “We have been able to increase services available to members of our community in need because of the
    continued support that we receive from the Community Foundation,” said Dr. Erin Birdwell, Medical
    Director at WCAC. “And, this generous grant alone will touch the lives of 400 animals. Keeping them
    healthy and comfortable – and, out of the shelter – whether they are part of someone’s family or
    independently living outdoors.”

    According to WCAC Assistant Director Scott Pieper, financial struggles are consistently among the top
    reasons given by those who surrender. Often, Pieper said, families who are not able to afford basic or
    emergency care make the difficult decision to do what is best for their pet and bring it to the animal center.
    Funding from CFMT’s grant also supports the shelter’s programs that prevent surrenders for such
    circumstances.

    Friends of WCAC is a non-profit organization, run by volunteers, that provides direct programmatic and
    financial support to the animal center. The two collaborate regularly to identify and meet the needs of
    animals, pet owners, and the community in real time. Their mission is to promote quality of life for all
    animals and the humans who care about them by supporting a compassionate environment and humane
    treatment for the animals of Williamson County and to advocate for animals.

    WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center
    is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00
    p.m.; closed Sunday. Times may vary due to holidays.

