Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-WeGo Public Transit is hosting a community meeting to gather input on the planned art installations for the Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, August 29 · 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208,

It will include a presentation of the WeGo Public Transit’s preliminary art concepts, followed by a question-and-answer session and open discussion. WeGo Public Transit staff will be on hand to answer questions and gather feedback from community members.