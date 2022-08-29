NASHVILLE – Effective Sunday, October 2, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded Access on Demand hours. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on August 25.
Customers can access information, including schedules, as follows:
- Visit WeGoTransit.com
- Call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950
- Utilize Transit App
Below is a detailed listing of changes:
Route adjustments
- 6 Lebanon Pike –routing change from downtown to Hermitage Avenue
- 9 MetroCenter –routing change from downtown to Germantown
- 29 Jefferson –routing change to and from downtown to use Rosa L. Parks Boulevard instead of Rep. John Lewis Way
- 41 Golden Valley –routing change to and from downtown and Jefferson Street
- 77 Thompson/Wedgewood –deviation on Glenrose Avenue to Greentree Terrace Apartments eliminated
- 79 Skyline –will serve Skyline Hospitalonly on eastbound trips to Gallatin Pike
- 88 Dickson – new stop at Bellevue Park & Ride
- WeGo Link – expanded zone in Antioch and expanding service to south Nashville, Hermitage, and Goodlettsville
Schedule adjustments
6 Lebanon Pike 52 Nolensville Pike 79 Skyline
8 8th Avenue Souith 55 Murfreesboro Pike 84 Murfreesboro
9 MetroCenter 56 Gallatin Pike 86 Smyrna/La Vergne
14 Whites Creek 75 Midtown 88 Dickson
18 Airport 76 Madison 89 Springfield/Joelton
28 Meridian 77 Thompson/Wedgewood 95 Spring Hill/Franklin
Expanded service hours:
- Access On Demand – extend weekday evening hours to midnight
Proposed service changes for Spring 2023
Additional trips in the late evening/night to 1:15 a.m. Monday-Saturday
3A West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux 52 Nolensville Pike
4 Shelby 23 Dickerson Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike
7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike 56 Gallatin Pike
Weekday midday frequency improvements
7 Hillsboro Pike 8 8th Avenue South
Crosstown service improvements
75 Midtown 77 Thompson/Wedgewood