NASHVILLE (TN Tribune)– For the seventh year, Wilson County Mayor and RTA Chair Randall Hutto is partnering with WeGo Public Transit to transport runners and supporters to the St. Jude Rock ‘n Roll Marathon.

The train to the marathon is a collaborative effort between WeGo, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Wilson County. All ticket proceeds will benefit St. Jude. Famous Footwear is supporting the special event train as this year’s corporate sponsor.

William Drunsic, formerly of The Nashville & Eastern Railroad Corp., as well as the RJ Corman Railroad Co. will each donate an additional $5 to Wilson Rides, Inc., a non-profit for Wilson County Senior needs for each ticket sold for the Nashville Rock ‘n Roll Marathon train. Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased with a credit card through TicketsNashville.com.

Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until tickets are sold out, whichever comes first. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap.

Anyone needing special accommodations to board are asked to contact WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 prior to their trip. Departure schedule

Lebanon Station 5:00 a.m.

Hamilton Springs Station 5:08 a.m.

Martha Station 5:15 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Station 5:25 a.m.

Hermitage Station 5:35 a.m.

Donelson Station 5:45 a.m.

The train will arrive at Riverfront Station at 6:00 a.m. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station at noon. Please note, the return trip is subject to change if inclement weather causes a delay to the start of the marathon. Members of the public are encouraged to sign up for WeGo’s newsletter, follow them on social media, and visit WeGoTransit.com to get updates on exciting initiatives, community events, updates, and general information.