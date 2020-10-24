Well-known Nashville Educator Dr. Ada Jean Jackson Passes Away

Nashville, TN–Dr. Ada Jean Jackson, an innovative, thought provoking and well known public school Educator, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday October 18, 2020, at age 84.

Ada Jackson, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, attended the public schools of Nashville and graduated from Pearl High school. As she continued her education, she went on to obtain her B.S degree and Masters of Education from Tennessee State University. In 1981, she received the Doctor of Philosophy from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Jackson devoted more than 30 years of service to the Metropolitan Public School system where she served in many leadership roles. She concluded her years of service with the MNPS as a Principal at McGavock Comprehensive High School. In her retirement, Dr. Jackson remained active throughout the community where she continuously served in many capacities including, Assistant General Secretary for the Black College Fund and with the Division of Higher Education of The United Methodist Church. Her passion and purpose to serve others was evident throughout her career as she advocated for her students and their opportunities for learning.

Her community organizations included a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Urban League, Phi Delta Kappa (Vanderbilt Chapter), Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., National Association for Black School Educators, NABSE, NAACP, and a life member of the Tennessee State University National Alumni Association. In addition to her community affiliations, Dr. Jackson had many hobbies. She enjoyed reading and traveling, most of all, she loved to play bridge. She was a member of several bridge clubs including The Des Amis Bridge Club and The Nashville Chapter of Holidays, Inc.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Mrs. Andrea Collins; son-in-law, Mr. Rick Collins; grandchildren, Ashley Collins and Brian (Lakeya) Collins; great-grandson, History Collins; brother, Lucius Work, III; devoted nieces, Dawna Work, Jonella Work, and Shelia Shepherd and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The legacy of Dr. Ada Jackson will forever live on in the hearts of the many lives she touched.

A Walk through of Friends was held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 12 noon at Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church, with visitation being held from 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the TSU Foundation in memory of Dr. Ada Jackson; 3500 John A. Merritt Blvd, P.O. Box 9542, Nashville, Tennessee 37209 or online at www.tnstate.edu/givenow