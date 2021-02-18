Western District’s Sole African American Marshal Honors Black History Everyday

By Tony Jones

MEMPHIS, TN — Marshal Tyreece Miller, the only African American in the U.S. Marshal service’s Western District, says he tries to honor the obligation he feels to black history every day.

Appointed by 45th President Donald Trump, Miller was sworn to the post in July, 2020, after his career rise to Deputy Chief of Police in Jackson, Tennessee. He graduated into the post when two incidents in Memphis put the service’s usual behind the scenes presence in an angry spotlight before the general public. He touches upon the hot button issue in this Black History Month spotlight profile.

New administrations often replaces appointees, but it’s not always a wise decision. Miller’s ties, evident respect for the service and working relationship with MPD Director Mike Rallings and other local authorities are things he mentioned that he enjoys that could prove beneficial in a tense situation. It’s evident from the interview he is definitely proud of the badge he wears.

“It’s no exaggeration when I tell you I feel bonded to that badge because of the service’s contribution to African American history. The thing that was most attractive to me is our service history during the civil rights movement. We literally enforced the Brown v Board of Education ruling.

And when Dr. King led the march on Washington, the Department of Justice had US Marshals there behind the scenes making sure that the protestors and the people that assembled were protected. It wasn’t a prominent role; you couldn’t see us but we were there. We escorted James Meredith when he integrated Ole Miss, and protected him 24 hours a day. Did you know that even Fredrick Douglas was a U.S. Marshal?” he informs.

It is important to note that questions for Marshal Miller were submitted to the service’s Office of Public Affairs due to the nature of their work.

Why and how did you become a marshal?

I always wanted to be in public service. I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in high school, and was in basic training at Parris Island two weeks after graduation. I had planned on making a career out of it, but as my enlistment came to an end, I thought about how I could serve the public so I joined the police force in Jackson, my home town. I was promoted as a Captain in CID (Criminal Investigations Division). After serving there for 23 years, I was promoted to Deputy Chief. When the opportunity presented itself, I submitted my letter of interest and resume to our senators, was recommended to the President and was appointed in July, 2020. Over the years in CID, I had worked with the Marshals Service many times and had a great admiration for what they do and wanted to serve my state.

When is the marshal service called in on a case?

We are the only federal agency that has the ability to adopt state warrants to cross jurisdictional lines. This allows us to cross state lines to pursue fugitives on the run. We’ve caught people wanted for crimes in Tennessee in every state. There are many other things that we do, but that’s what we’re known for.

What are the particular strengths you felt you would bring to the job?

I bring a community-oriented philosophy to the job because I feel like we’re all in this together. The whole team’s supervisory staff is from west Tennessee. They’ve worked other places but they’ve worked themselves back home. We are raising our families in the community that we’re from, myself included. We can accomplish a safer, more unified community by focusing on strengthening our relationship with stakeholders in the faith, civic and business community. I think I’ve been good at it because people open up to me for some reason. It can be murder, robbery, or something else, but you would be surprised how many people want to confess why they did something. It’s been kind of my specialty.

As an African American male, what was your reaction to the civil unrest in Frayser following the apprehension of Brandon Webber. (Webber was shot 16 times and killed by the Memphis Police Department after being pursued by the US Marshals Gulf Task Force due to warrants stemming from a carjacking in Mississippi he engineered as a fraudulent private owner purchase. Mississippi authorities reported that the victim had been shot five times, but identified Webber as the shooter. A $25 million Wrongful Death lawsuit has been filed on his family’s behalf. Protest alarm was also very outraged following the mistaken shooting of teen driving a stolen car, but not the vehicle. He was charged with six counts of aggravated assault after allegedly trying to ram the marshals. It was found that the teen had a record of car theft. Miller was not involved in the Webber incident, but was a member on the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force pursing the vehicle.)

Historically speaking we know there are issues of trust between the African American community and law enforcement. All I can tell you is I have worked with some of the most professional men and women that I’ve met in 20-plus years; white and black, men and women, who do their jobs without bias.

Do you think the present-day black community protest movement often ignores the suspect’s role in such incidents? If so, how can the breach be repaired?

It’s not just limited to the black community. I don’t know how to repair the breach, but I wish people would understand that when we’re out looking for somebody, our mission is to take them into custody. That’s what people expect of us and that’s how we serve the community.

When a violent crime is committed, I wish the victim received as much attention as the suspect. Our goal with violent offenders is always de-escalation. For us to go home safely and for them to be arrested safely so they can have their day in court. I think that people need to understand that we don’t just take over people’s investigations. Anytime we get involved it is because we have been requested to do so. The warrant has to meet certain criteria. We only address suspects that have committed violent felonies or crimes of a sexual nature. Those are the only state warrants we can adopt.

Without case identification, what is the most dangerous situation you have faced?

It was in 2007 when I was on the Jackson Police Department. A man had shot and killed his girlfriend and it was someone that I knew personally. My partner and I went looking for him. I knew where he was most likely to be found. When we located him he shot at us. It was in the wee hours of the morning and he recognized it was us, pulled his gun out and shot at us. I was not hit, but I can tell you being shot at is something you never want to experience. He was eventually shot when arrested on the run a week later but not by my partner and I. We didn’t return fire. It was more a tactical advantage to us to jump back in the car and apprehend him at a later time. When he found out later that he had been charged with attempted murder for shooting at us, I’m told he said he would never try to kill “Tyreece”.

Conversely, what’s the most surprising break you ever got during an investigation or apprehension? Did you find any reality to the popular U. S. Marshals films from the 90s? Any humorous moments?

Remember when you were younger and you thought you were faster if you took your shoes off? I can tell you as a fact it’s true (laughs)! I remember the one with Harrison Ford, The Fugitive. Tommy Lee Jones was trying to arrest him. The most realistic part is that we are going to keep coming. It’s our mission, our job.