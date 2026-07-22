KYB Leadership Academy Accepting Applications for New Cohort of Emerging Leaders

NASHVILLE, TN — The Katherine Y. Brown (KYB) Leadership Academy is now accepting applications for its next class of scholars, offering young adults an opportunity to strengthen their leadership skills and prepare for future success through a comprehensive leadership development program.

Founded by Dr. Katherine Y. Brown, the academy is designed to help participants unlock their leadership potential while equipping them with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills needed to serve their communities and succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

The program is built around the academy’s 4-4-7 leadership model, which includes four core leadership modules, four leadership assessments and the opportunity for participants to demonstrate seven essential leadership competencies. Scholars also receive public speaking training and leadership coaching designed to strengthen communication skills, increase self-awareness and build confidence.

According to the academy, leadership is more than directing others. It requires understanding personal strengths and weaknesses, communicating effectively, embracing continuous learning and leading by example. Participants are encouraged to challenge themselves, take calculated risks and develop the courage to make a positive impact in their communities.

The academy is seeking motivated scholars who are ready to grow personally and professionally while embracing the challenges of leadership. Applicants should demonstrate a willingness to learn, develop new skills and commit to serving others.

The academy’s vision is to expand the leadership capacity of young adults in preparation for service to the global marketplace of the future.

Individuals interested in becoming part of the KYB Leadership Academy or learning more about the application process are encouraged to fill out this interest form.