National Urban League Career Networking Fair on July 28

NASHVILLE, TN — The 2026 National Urban League Career & Networking Fair takes place virtually on Tuesday, July 28 and in person on Wednesday, July 29 at the Music City Center. Described as more than a job fair, the event is where recruiters and job seekers connect. The Fair is free to attend and open to the public.

The Career & Networking Fair has something for every individual at every stage of their personal career journey including job hunting, pivoting to a new position, or exploring new career options. Attendees can connect with top employers, explore job openings, and chat live with recruiters. There may be opportunities to even land interviews on the spot.

Rhonda Spears Bell, NUL senior vice president told the Tribune, “For people who cannot attend in person. We also have a virtual conference. We have recruiters and companies in our virtual environment. It’s like a regular career fair. They have giveaways, you can review resumes, they have so many resources and information that people can take away.”

Attendees either in person or virtually will connect with leading companies representing today’s most exciting industries. Explore new job openings from top employers who are ready to hire and find out which company cultures align with your values and expectations. Best of all, you get to engage recruiters directly through live chat or audio calls.

“We have about 75 companies that will be there who are still looking to hire diverse talent,” Spears Bell said. “It could change the trajectory of the person’s life. It’s all about impact. This is where we showcase impact in action. We talk it, we work, we do it year-round.”

Other services available onsite at the fair include resume critiques, career coaching, targeted career boosting workshops, practice interviews, free professional headshots, LinkedIn profile reviews, and much more.

The NUL Career Fair is highly focused on helping professionals pivot or advance. Key details include:

• Virtual Event: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 11 AM–4 PM.

• In-Person Event: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11 AM–4 PM.

Location (In-Person): Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South, Nashville, TN.

• Cost: Completely FREE to attend.

Attendees can register for both experiences at: https://nulcareerfair.vfairs.com.

If you want to participate in person in Nashville, go to https://conference.iamempowered.com/nashville-2026/career-networking-fair-person.