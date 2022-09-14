Franklin, Tenn. − The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) has nominated Deborah Campbell Sparks to be the Democratic candidate on the ballot for the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat on the Williamson County Commission. The special election will be held on November 8th to fill the seat formerly held by Bert Chalfant, who passed away in August.

“We mourn the loss of Mr. Chalfant, who was a tireless public servant in Williamson County, and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family. We believe that Deborah Campbell Sparks will be a passionate advocate for the residents of District 7,” said WCDP Chair Jenn Foley.

Sparks, who recently ran for Williamson County Clerk, is a 5th generation resident of Williamson County and has lived in Brentwood for 32 years. She says her main reason for seeking office centers on the importance for county commissioners to possess strong financial literacy and awareness of state and federal policies to manage the growth of our county.

“I have in-depth experience in all facets of grant funding and contract negotiation as well as financial and analytical expertise in accounting operations and budget management.” said Sparks, “I sincerely believe that my experience will be a great asset to the county commission and I look forward to serving the people of Brentwood in District 7 .”

The special election for the District 7 County Commission seat will be held on November 8, 2022. Early voting begins October 19th and runs through November 3rd. The last day to register to vote is October 10th.

Please direct media inquiries to Deborah Campbell Sparks at info@electdeborahsparks.com. For more information about the WCDP visit the party website at www.wcdptn.org.