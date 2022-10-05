Crossville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–For the first time, the season six winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., will be headlining a show at Cumberland County Playhouse (221 Tennessee Ave. Crossville, TN) Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 pm. Accompanied by the dynamic Landau Little Big Band, Landau will perform classics from The Great American Songbook and salute the Magic of Motown in an unforgettable night of stories and songs!

Seeing Landau in concert is a revelation! His incredible voice, undeniable charisma, and unparalleled showmanship will leave no doubt why he won “America’s Got Talent” by the biggest audience vote in the show’s history.

Cumberland County audiences will be treated to fresh, swinging arrangements of Great American Songbook classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat’ King’ Cole, and showcase his signature take on timeless classics, including Come Fly With Me, The Way You Look Tonight, Unforgettable, and he’ll even dip into the Motown vault to add extra variety to the show.

Great seats are still available for the Landau show this Thursday night, October 6th, at the Cumberland County Playhouse by clicking here.

About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention as the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.” His debut album “That’s Life” spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums (two with Grammy-winning producers), penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, and named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education. The 11th-grade dropout went back to school online and received his high school equivalency diploma, proving it’s never too late to graduate.

Landau and his band are touring in support of his fourth album, “Landau Live In Las Vegas,” recorded at Caesars Palace. Previous 2022 tour stops have included performing with CeeLo Green and Tracy Morgan in New York City, with Saturday Night Live alum Joe Piscopo in Atlantic City, representing America with a week’s performances in Dubai as part of Global Expo/The World’s Fair, a residency at the Globe Theater at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, headling the Oshkosh Jazz Festival and a residency at the world-famous Greenbrier, known as “America’s Resort.” Visit him online at www.landaumurphyjr.com.