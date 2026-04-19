WNBA Draft 2026 Explained

The 2026 WNBA Draft delivered a night packed with milestones, standout selections, and major shifts for franchises shaping their future. One of the biggest headlines came from the UCLA Bruins, who saw six players drafted—an impressive feat that underscores the program’s dominance this past season. Two of those players, Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalić, now head to the Washington Mystics, a franchise clearly focused on rebuilding with elite young talent. Both athletes played key roles in UCLA’s national championship win on April 5, making their transition to the pros especially compelling.
The 2026 WNBA Draft delivered a night packed with milestones, standout selections, and major shifts for franchises shaping their future. One of the biggest headlines came from the UCLA Bruins, who saw six players drafted—an impressive feat that underscores the program’s dominance this past season. Two of those players, Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalić, now head to the Washington Mystics, a franchise clearly focused on rebuilding with elite young talent. Both athletes played key roles in UCLA’s national championship win on April 5, making their transition to the pros especially compelling.
New CBA Brings Record Salaries
A major storyline surrounding the 2026 draft is the impact of the newly ratified collective bargaining agreement. The updated CBA significantly boosts rookie salaries, marking a turning point for player compensation in the league. Fudd is set to earn nearly seven times what Bueckers made as last year’s top pick—a dramatic increase that reflects the league’s growth.
The second and third overall picks will receive $466,913 and $436,016, respectively. Even more striking, players selected in the second and third rounds will earn $270,000, surpassing what used to be the maximum salary under the previous agreement.
Historic Women’s College Basketball Programs
Other programs with strong draft histories include Stanford (31), Duke (28), Baylor (26), and South Carolina (25), proving that elite college systems remain crucial to WNBA success.
First Round Highlights
Beyond the top pick, the first round featured a mix of domestic and international talent. Olivia Miles went No. 2 to the Minnesota Lynx, while Spain’s Awa Fam landed at No. 3 with the Seattle Storm. The Chicago Sky picked Gabriela Jaquez at No. 5, adding versatility to their roster.
One notable trade involved Flau’jae Johnson, initially selected eighth by the Golden State Valkyries before being moved to Seattle. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream strengthened their frontcourt with Madina Okot at No. 13.
FIRST ROUND
1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn
2. Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago): Olivia Miles, G, TCU
3. Seattle Storm (via Los Angeles): Awa Fam, C, Spain
4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts, C, UCLA
6. Toronto Tempo: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA
7. Portland Fire: Iyana Martin, G, Spain
8. Golden State Valkyries: Flau’jae Johnson, G/F, LSU — traded to Seattle
9. Washington Mystics (via Seattle): Angela Dugalic, F, UCLA
10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina
11. Washington Mystics (via New York): Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss
12. Connecticut Sun (via Phoenix): Nell Angloma, F, France
13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina
14. Seattle Storm (via Las Vegas): Taina Mair, G, Duke
15. Connecticut Sun (via Minnesota): Gianna Kneepkens, G/F, UCLA
SECOND ROUND
16. Seattle Storm (via Dallas): Marta Suarez, F, TCU — traded to Golden State
17. Portland Fire (via Chicago): Frieda Buhner, F, Germany/Spain
18. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker, G, UCLA
19. Washington Mystics: Cassandre Prosper, G/F, Notre Dame
20. Los Angeles Sparks: Ta’Niya Latson, G, South Carolina
22. Toronto Tempo: Teonni Key, F, Kentucky
23. Golden State Valkyries: Ashlon Jackson, G, Duke
24. Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle): Chance Gray, G, Ohio State
25. Indiana Fever: Justine Pissott, G, Vanderbilt
26. Toronto Tempo (via New York): Saffron Shiels, F, Australia
27. Phoenix Mercury: Ines Pitarch-Granel, G, France
28. Atlanta Dream: Indya Nivar, G, UNC
29. Las Vegas Aces: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee
30. Washington Mystics (via Minnesota): Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, F, Baylor
THIRD ROUND
31. Dallas Wings: Zee Spearman, F, Tennessee
32. Chicago Sky: Tonie Morgan, G, Kentucky
33. Connecticut Sun: Serah Williams, C, UConn
34. Washington Mystics: Rori Harmon, G, Texas
35. Los Angeles Sparks: Amelia Hassett, F, Kentucky
36. Toronto Tempo: Charlise Dunn, F, Davidson
37. Portland Fire: Taylor Bigby, G, TCU
38. Golden State Valkyries: Kokoro Tanaka, G, Japan
39. Seattle Storm: Grace VanSlooten, F, Michigan State
41. New York Liberty: Manuela Puoch, G/F, Australia
42. Phoenix Mercury: Eszter Ratkai, G, Hungary
43. Atlanta Dream: Kejia Ran, G, China
44. Las Vegas Aces: Jordan Obi, F, Kentucky
45. Minnesota Lynx: Lani White, G, Utah