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    WNBA Draft 2026 Explained

    Black Press USABy No Comments5 Mins Read

    The 2026 WNBA Draft delivered a night packed with milestones, standout selections, and major shifts for franchises shaping their future. One of the biggest headlines came from the UCLA Bruins, who saw six players drafted—an impressive feat that underscores the program’s dominance this past season. Two of those players, Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalić, now head to the Washington Mystics, a franchise clearly focused on rebuilding with elite young talent. Both athletes played key roles in UCLA’s national championship win on April 5, making their transition to the pros especially compelling.

    At the top of the draft, the Dallas Wings made a bold but expected move by selecting Azzi Fudd as the No. 1 overall pick. Fudd reunites with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, who was the Wings’ top selection in 2025. Their chemistry, built during their time with the UConn Huskies, could quickly translate into success at the professional level. Notably, UConn now boasts a record seven No. 1 draft picks, reinforcing its reputation as a pipeline for WNBA talent.

    The 2026 WNBA Draft delivered a night packed with milestones, standout selections, and major shifts for franchises shaping their future. One of the biggest headlines came from the UCLA Bruins, who saw six players drafted—an impressive feat that underscores the program’s dominance this past season. Two of those players, Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalić, now head to the Washington Mystics, a franchise clearly focused on rebuilding with elite young talent. Both athletes played key roles in UCLA’s national championship win on April 5, making their transition to the pros especially compelling.

    At the top of the draft, the Dallas Wings made a bold but expected move by selecting Azzi Fudd as the No. 1 overall pick. Fudd reunites with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, who was the Wings’ top selection in 2025. Their chemistry, built during their time with the UConn Huskies, could quickly translate into success at the professional level. Notably, UConn now boasts a record seven No. 1 draft picks, reinforcing its reputation as a pipeline for WNBA talent.

    New CBA Brings Record Salaries

    A major storyline surrounding the 2026 draft is the impact of the newly ratified collective bargaining agreement. The updated CBA significantly boosts rookie salaries, marking a turning point for player compensation in the league. Fudd is set to earn nearly seven times what Bueckers made as last year’s top pick—a dramatic increase that reflects the league’s growth.

    The second and third overall picks will receive $466,913 and $436,016, respectively. Even more striking, players selected in the second and third rounds will earn $270,000, surpassing what used to be the maximum salary under the previous agreement.

    Historic Women’s College Basketball Programs

    When it comes to producing WNBA players, UConn Huskies leads the pack with 52 total draft selections. The program’s legacy includes legends like Sue BirdDiana TaurasiTina CharlesMaya Moore, and Breanna Stewart. Close behind is Tennessee Volunteers with 46 players drafted, including stars developed under legendary coach Pat Summitt. During her tenure, 29 players were selected, highlighted by No. 1 picks Chamique Holdsclaw and Candace Parker.

    Other programs with strong draft histories include Stanford (31), Duke (28), Baylor (26), and South Carolina (25), proving that elite college systems remain crucial to WNBA success.

    First Round Highlights

    Beyond the top pick, the first round featured a mix of domestic and international talent. Olivia Miles went No. 2 to the Minnesota Lynx, while Spain’s Awa Fam landed at No. 3 with the Seattle Storm. The Chicago Sky picked Gabriela Jaquez at No. 5, adding versatility to their roster.

    One notable trade involved Flau’jae Johnson, initially selected eighth by the Golden State Valkyries before being moved to Seattle. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream strengthened their frontcourt with Madina Okot at No. 13.

    FIRST ROUND

    1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn

    2. Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago): Olivia Miles, G, TCU

    3. Seattle Storm (via Los Angeles): Awa Fam, C, Spain

    4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts, C, UCLA

    5. Chicago Sky (via Connecticut): Gabriela Jaquez, G/F, UCLA

    6. Toronto Tempo: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA

    7. Portland Fire: Iyana Martin, G, Spain

    8. Golden State Valkyries: Flau’jae Johnson, G/F, LSU — traded to Seattle

    9. Washington Mystics (via Seattle): Angela Dugalic, F, UCLA

    10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina

    11. Washington Mystics (via New York): Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss

    12. Connecticut Sun (via Phoenix): Nell Angloma, F, France

    13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina

    14. Seattle Storm (via Las Vegas): Taina Mair, G, Duke

    15. Connecticut Sun (via Minnesota): Gianna Kneepkens, G/F, UCLA

    SECOND ROUND

    16. Seattle Storm (via Dallas): Marta Suarez, F, TCU — traded to Golden State

    17. Portland Fire (via Chicago): Frieda Buhner, F, Germany/Spain

    18. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker, G, UCLA

    19. Washington Mystics: Cassandre Prosper, G/F, Notre Dame

    20. Los Angeles Sparks: Ta’Niya Latson, G, South Carolina

    21. Chicago Sky (via Portland): Latasha Lattimore, F, Ole Miss

    22. Toronto Tempo: Teonni Key, F, Kentucky

    23. Golden State Valkyries: Ashlon Jackson, G, Duke

    24. Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle): Chance Gray, G, Ohio State

    25. Indiana Fever: Justine Pissott, G, Vanderbilt

    26. Toronto Tempo (via New York): Saffron Shiels, F, Australia

    27. Phoenix Mercury: Ines Pitarch-Granel, G, France

    28. Atlanta Dream: Indya Nivar, G, UNC

    29. Las Vegas Aces: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee

    30. Washington Mystics (via Minnesota): Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, F, Baylor

    THIRD ROUND

    31. Dallas Wings: Zee Spearman, F, Tennessee

    32. Chicago Sky: Tonie Morgan, G, Kentucky

    33. Connecticut Sun: Serah Williams, C, UConn

    34. Washington Mystics: Rori Harmon, G, Texas

    35. Los Angeles Sparks: Amelia Hassett, F, Kentucky

    36. Toronto Tempo: Charlise Dunn, F, Davidson

    37. Portland Fire: Taylor Bigby, G, TCU

    38. Golden State Valkyries: Kokoro Tanaka, G, Japan

    39. Seattle Storm: Grace VanSlooten, F, Michigan State

    40. Indiana Fever: Jessica Timmons, G, Alabama

    41. New York Liberty: Manuela Puoch, G/F, Australia

    42. Phoenix Mercury: Eszter Ratkai, G, Hungary

    43. Atlanta Dream: Kejia Ran, G, China

    44. Las Vegas Aces: Jordan Obi, F, Kentucky

    45. Minnesota Lynx: Lani White, G, Utah

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