TSU Tigers End 32-Year Drought with OVC Championship, Head to March Madness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – For the first time in more than three decades, Tennessee State University men’s basketball is headed to the NCAA Tournament. President Dwayne Tucker, middle, and Athletics Director Mikki Allen, left, congratulate Coach Nolan Smith on winning the OVC championship. (TSU Athletics)

The Tigers (23-9) captured the 2026 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship on March 7 with a commanding 93–67 victory over Morehead State at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, securing the league’s automatic bid to March Madness and ending a 32-year drought for the program.

The TSU community will have an opportunity to celebrate the historic win and learn where the Tigers will compete during a Selection Sunday Watch Party.

The event will take place Sunday, March 15, at the Gentry Center. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the NCAA Selection Show will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free. The watch party will feature the TSU band and cheerleaders, a pep rally atmosphere, and the live NCAA Selection Show broadcast on the big screen as Tiger Nation awaits the team’s tournament destination.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters are encouraged to attend the Selection Sunday Watch Party.

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Nolan Smith, Tennessee State has put together a record-breaking season, improving to 23–9 overall and earning its first conference tournament title in more than three decades.

The Tigers’ championship victory was fueled by strong shooting and dominance on the boards. Tennessee State outrebounded Morehead State 44–29 and turned 14 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points.

Five Tigers scored in double figures in the championship game, led by Antoine Lorick III with 18 points and two blocks. Travis Harper II added 17 points, while Carlous Williams contributed 16 points off the bench. Dante Harris recorded a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and Aaron Nkrumah finished with 11 points and six assists.

Several Tigers also received conference honors following their standout performances throughout the tournament. Aaron Nkrumah was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, while Dante Harris earned OVC Tournament Most Valuable Player honors. Nkrumah, Harris, and Travis Harper II were named to the OVC All-Tournament Team. Head coach Nolan Smith was also recognized as OVC Coach of the Year.

How It Happened

After playing to a 7-7 tie, Tennessee State went on a 13-0 run with 16:46 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Aaron Nkrumah, to take a 20-7 lead. The Tigers then added eight points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 55-34 advantage. Tennessee State relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down 12 shots to account for 36 of its 55 points.

Following intermission, Tennessee State kept widening that lead, expanding it to 87-65 before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Jc Brooks’ three, to grow the lead to 93-65 with 1:05 to go in the contest. The Eagles narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Tigers still cruised the rest of the way for the 93-67 win. Tennessee State got a boost from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 15 of its 38 total points.

Dante Harris was named the OVC Tournament Most Valuable Player, while Aaron Nkrumah and Travis Harper also earned spots on the OVC All-Tournament Team.

Alexis Clark contributed to this story.