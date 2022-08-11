NASHVILLE, TN — Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Women’s Day during Sunday worship service, August 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. The celebration’s theme is “Entering a Season of Renewal” based on Psalm 51:10-12. The worship service will be in person as well as broadcast on Facebook Live: Lee Chapel A.M.E.

The guest speaker for this year’s Women’s Day celebration will be the Reverend Dr. Chestina Mitchell Archibald, retired Elder in the United Methodist Church. Reverend Archibald, longtime Chaplain at Fisk University, is editor of Say Amen, the African American Family’s Book of Prayers (Duton & Signet), co-editor of Divine Inspiration (Harper & Collins), author of Secret of the Psalms (Berkley), Lessons for Living from a Dying Man and numerous other publications. In addition to her writing, she is a nationally renowned Christian preacher, educator, and motivational speaker. She was also recently recognized by the United Negro College Fund as the Outstanding Alumnus from the Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta GA and inducted into the Heritage Foundation at the University of Dubuque.

Existing as a body of baptized believers who have been called, chosen and commissioned by God through Jesus Christ and empowered by the Holy Spirit, Lee Chapel A.M.E. has served the Nashville community since 1911. It is guided by the pastoral leadership of Reverend Dr. Harold Moses Love, Jr. and located at 1200 Dr. D. B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37208, website: www.leechapel.org.. Visit us on Facebook: @TheLeeChapel

Everyone is welcome at Lee Chapel and invited to come celebrate and worship through the uplifting sermon and prolific fellowship. Adhering to CDC guidelines, worshippers are required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination. For additional information, please contact Leah Dupree Love, Chair at leechapelchurch@gmail.com or (615)320-0260.