Woodland Street Bridge to Undergo Maintenance Repairs

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) is issuing a traffic advisory to residents regarding upcoming construction on the Woodland Street Bridge in downtown Nashville.

Starting Monday, January 12, NDOT will be completing maintenance repairs on the bridge from Union Street North to South 1st Street.

In coordination with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), this project will improve the functionality of the bridge in preparation for increased traffic volumes due to a future James Robertson Parkway closure.

Maintenance work on the bridge will consist of repairing sidewalks, cleaning and repairing expansion joints, cleaning deck drains, and improving asphalt.

The project will be segmented into three phases of construction. Phase 1, the northern (westbound) lane and sidewalk will be closed. Phase 2, the southern (eastbound) lane and sidewalk will be closed. Phase 3, the middle section of the bridge will be closed with both sidewalks open.

Signage and barricades will be in place to mark each phase of construction, but motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians will be able to proceed in both directions throughout the project’s duration.

Construction is estimated to be completed by the first week of June 2026.

To report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street, visit hub.nashville.gov.