Y-Literacy seeks volunteer tutors in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – East Nashville-based YMCA Community Action Programs (Y-CAP) is seeking volunteer literacy tutors to support students in grades K-5 who are reading below their peers. Through the Y-Literacy program, which serves more than 200 students a year, volunteers are needed to provide one-on-one tutoring support for one hour per week in a virtual format. Opportunities are available Monday through Thursday between 3-7 p.m. To learn more, visit YMCA Literacy Program or send an email to jwaller@ymcamidtn.org.

There is no background in education required, but each volunteer must complete an online application and undergo a background check.

“This is a great way to give back and to help young people reach their reading goals,” said Jordan Waller, Y-CAP Associate Executive Director. “We offer an online training session to get volunteers up-to-speed and provide an easy curriculum and materials tailored to each students’ reading level.”

The curriculum covers the essential components of literacy: phonics, fluency, comprehension, vocabulary, and sight-word recognition. After each tutoring session, volunteers are required to log the session date, along with any relevant notes for Y staff. Tutoring sessions have been proven to improve reading levels for students by at least one grade level after only five sessions, and by at least two reading levels after seven sessions. The Y-Literacy program operates during the fall, spring and summer months.