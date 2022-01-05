Many people have dreams; but for 9-year-old fashion model and actress, Yasmin Larson aka Yazzydazzle her dream became a reality. She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and became the first child to grace the cover of “The Cover” Magazine making history at Dreamland Productions.

She arrived in Memphis, TN Friday, November 19, 2021 for the epic Red Carpet Reveal and Unveil Celebration in her honor. The celebration was produced and held at Dreamland Productions by Producer and Publisher, Anner J. Echols on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Yazzydazzle’s fun and exciting adventure continued thru Sunday, November 21, 2021 which included 1st class limo services by Prestige Chauffeur Company. Several fun excursions were planned, which allowed her to live out her dream of meeting her superhero “Wonder Woman” at Heroes of Lotusnight, and also; an adventurous trip to The Children’s Museum of Memphis. Yazzydazzle was so happy that she said, “I don’t want this to end.” The excitement made her trip to Memphis, TN unforgettable, and a dream come true.

“The Cover” is a quarterly magazine that is inspiring, motivating, educational and entertaining. The Cover magazine will provide you with its compelling content of beauty, fashions, entertainment, real life issues, healthy lifestyles, celebrity news, rising stars and dreamers. The Cover magazine has also been produced to market and promote business owners; especially women own businesses.

Our vision and main focus are on the real lifestyles of business owners, celebrities, models, singers, dancers and others who are in the fashion and entertainment industry that dreamed of one day being on the cover of a magazine.

The Cover magazine is for real, a magazine that comes alive at your fingertips. When you open the first issue of the magazine, it is our sincere hope that you are inspired and motivated to become one of our advertisers, subscribers, fans, supporters or contributors who enjoy reading and dreaming of a dream that can be made a reality.

