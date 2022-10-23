Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– The YMCA of Middle Tennessee has announced an addition to its executive leadership team who will contribute to the organization’s mission of strengthening the community to make sure everyone—regardless of age, income or background—has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

Tia Sydnor joined the YMCA of Middle Tennessee as vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and global engagement, or DEIG, Oct. 3.

Sydnor brings to the Y extensive experience creating and leading DE&I efforts. Prior to joining the Y, she served as senior manager of human resources for ServiceSource, where she oversaw the delivery of several HR functional areas and led teams through complex challenges and change management. As diversity and inclusion leader for Logan Aluminum in Russellville, Kentucky, she created the company’s first-ever DE&I strategy program and increased minority hiring by 78% within six months.

Additionally, Sydnor developed and hosted a successful DE&I podcast series, oversaw an increase in minority hires, and customized DE&I training. In 2021, she served as guest speaker for the Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resource Management’s conference and as a virtual diversity panelist for Western Kentucky University.

“My decision to join the YMCA is driven and motivated by a desire to complete meaningful and purpose-driven work that has a positive impact on the organization, but most importantly, the employees, sponsors, volunteers, members, and communities that she will have the privilege of connecting with and serving,” Sydnor said.



Sydnor holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Western Governors University, a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI), and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace certificate from the University of South Florida. She is currently pursuing certified diversity credentials from the Institute for Diversity Certification.