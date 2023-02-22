Nashville, Tennessee – Hundreds of Tennessee teens will gather Feb. 23-26 for the first of three YMCA Youth in Government Conferences to be held at the State Capitol and Cordell Hull Building. In its 70th year, YMCA Youth in Government provides middle and high school students an opportunity to engage in first-hand learning about state government. Students can participate in mock activities in each of the three branches of government – legislative, executive and judicial.

The first conference will open Thursday, Feb. 23 and conclude Sunday, Feb. 26. Students from approximately 74 high schools across the state will be represented. The remaining conferences will take place March 30-April 2 and April 13-16.

First launched in 1953, Youth in Government is a program of the YMCA’s Center for Civic Engagement, which serves to educate youth on the processes of government at the state, national, and international levels, in the hopes of beginning what will be a lifetime of civic engagement for participants. Tennessee is home to the nation’s second-largest YMCA Youth in Government program.

