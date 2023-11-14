Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Voting in Nashville’s Participatory Budgeting program underway and several North Nashville projects are on the list.

Participatory Budgeting is a chance for communities to decide together how government money is spent.

Thirty-five projects are on the list, including several North Nashville improvement projects. Proposed project number 21 is to develop directed historical tours on Jefferson Street spotlighting North Nashville and the contributions made by its residents and the history of Nashville’s “Black Wall Street.”

Proposed project number 19 is for updates to Monroe Park: Replace aging playground equipment, add pedestrian signage, add picnic tables, and plant new trees.

Other notable projects include: Project 18, place historic markers to highlight the African-American history of the Belmont-12 South area. Install benches on Blair Boulevard and Natchez Trace; and Project 28, updates to Antioch Park which include installing a regulation soccer field. (See complete list of projects)

Any Nashville resident 14 years or older is eligible to vote. Residents vote for up to five projects.

Click here to vote: You choose where Metro invests. (pbnash.com)

The deadline is November 30.

In 2021 and 2022, the Mayor’s Office allocated $2,000,000 in Capital Spending Plan funds (each year) to be distributed within the Bordeaux and North Nashville region. In 2023, the city has expanded the Participatory Budgeting Cycle to be across Nashville and Davidson County.

In December 2022, Metro’s Financial Oversight Committee recommended $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds be used for a citywide 2023 Participatory Budgeting cycle. Metro Nashville Council unanimously approved the funding in January 2023.

The steering committee will work at creating the guidelines for the process the beginning of 2023. Once they are done the Budget delegates will start developing the ballot which is expected to be completed in September 2023 and voting to happen in October and November 2023. After votes are counted, Metro will start working to implement the results.