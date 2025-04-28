Young Americans Losing Faith in the System

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Conducted March 14–25, 2025, the poll surveyed 2,096 respondents across the country. More than four in 10 say they are “barely getting by” financially. Young Black Americans continue to face deep financial stress, with 45% reporting hardship.

A new national survey from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School finds young Americans facing financial uncertainty, deteriorating mental health, and a growing lack of trust in institutions. The 50th edition of the Harvard Youth Poll offers a comprehensive look at the attitudes of Americans aged 18 to 29—particularly young Black individuals—who feel increasingly left out of national conversations and underserved by political leadership. Conducted March 14–25, 2025, the poll surveyed 2,096 respondents across the country. More than four in 10 say they are “barely getting by” financially. Young Black Americans continue to face deep financial stress, with 45% reporting hardship. Many express concern about limited opportunities, stagnant wages, and the rising cost of education and housing. Among those struggling, 51% believe President Trump’s policies will worsen their finances in the coming years.

Only 15% of all respondents say the country is headed in the right direction. Just 16% report doing well financially, while economic hardship is more severe for women, young Hispanics, and those without a college degree. Nearly half of young women (47%) report limited financial security, while 52% of young Hispanics say they are struggling or just getting by. Half of respondents without a degree report hardship, compared to 29% of college graduates. Approval ratings among young Americans continue to decline. President Trump’s approval stands at 31%, virtually unchanged from earlier years. Approval of Democrats in Congress has dropped to 23%, down from 42% in 2017. Congressional Republicans remain essentially unchanged at 29%. Among young Black Americans, Trump’s approval has risen to 16%—up from just 6% in 2017—but a strong majority still disapprove. Social connection has also weakened. Only 17% of young people report feeling deeply connected to any community, and 18% say they feel no strong sense of belonging. For Black youth, the sense of isolation intersects with political disengagement and mental health struggles. Those without strong community ties are more likely to report symptoms of depression, with 59% saying they felt down or hopeless for several days in the past two weeks.

The long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain evident. Isolation during formative years—especially among those who were entering high school or college in 2020—continues to shape mental health outcomes. Individuals aged 19 and 23 report the highest levels of lasting social isolation, with 38% and 40%, respectively, saying they lost connection with friends and have not reestablished those relationships. Among those who lost friendships and failed to reconnect, 55% reported depressive symptoms. Views on traditional life milestones are shifting. Just 48% say having children is important, and 57% say the same about getting married. While 86% say financial security is a top goal, only 56% are confident they’ll achieve it. Confidence in reaching life goals is higher among Republicans, who are more likely than Democrats to say marriage, children, and homeownership are important—and achievable. Distrust in major institutions is widespread. Only 19% of young Americans trust the federal government to do the right thing most or all of the time. Trust in Congress stands at 18%, the presidency at 23%, and the Supreme Court at 29%. The survey also found that young Black Americans are more likely to say they feel excluded from decisions that affect their lives and communities.

The debate over Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) remains divisive. Just 9% of young Americans say DEI initiatives have helped them personally, while 11% say they have been harmed. Among Democrats, 22% report positive experiences with DEI, compared to only 3% of Republicans. Conversely, 21% of young Republicans believe DEI harmed them. Young people of color are more likely than white youth to view DEI as promoting fairness. Foreign policy views also reveal generational differences. Young Republicans are less likely to support global alliances than Democrats. Only 13% of young Republicans say the U.S. should maintain current NATO obligations, compared to 46% of Democrats. When asked about reasons for U.S. involvement abroad, respondents most often cited protecting allies, defending national security, and addressing human rights violations—but fewer than one in five supported interventions to promote democracy or counter foreign influence. Concerns about immigration have shifted over the past year. Forty-two percent of young Americans now say there is a crisis at the Southern border—down from 53% in 2024. Among Democrats, belief in a border crisis dropped 17 points, from 43% to 26%. Democratic respondents are also more likely to say that recent immigration has done more good than harm.

President Trump’s policy proposals continue to meet resistance among young Americans. None of the eight tested initiatives—ranging from tariffs to eliminating federal departments—received majority support. Tariffs were backed by just 19% overall, and only 5% of Democrats. A proposal to create a Department of Government Efficiency received 35% support, the highest among those tested. One of the least supported policies—redeveloping Gaza by displacing Palestinians—was opposed by a majority, including 77% of Democrats. “These findings are a stark reality check,” said Setti Warren, director of the Institute of Politics. “And leaders across the country would be wise to pay close attention.” “This is a generation that’s weathered pandemic isolation during formative years, entered an unstable economy, and faced skyrocketing housing and education costs—all while being told they’re not resilient enough,” said John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Institute of Politics. “What Gen Z needs isn’t another lecture, but genuine recognition of their struggles and leaders willing to listen before they speak.”

“Amid financial hardship and a devastating crisis of community, young Americans are increasingly disillusioned with the world as they struggle to find their place in it,” said Jordan Schwartz, student chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project. “This generation doesn’t expect politics to solve their problems, but as young Americans continue to lose faith in government institutions, the need for politicians to listen to and learn from young people has never been greater.”