Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Hundreds of aspiring ballet dancers – ages 9 to 19 – from all over Nashville (and beyond) will be at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet scholarship auditions. This is where the next big ballet stars are scouted! Participants go on to dance professionally for American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more!

WHERE: Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick St, Nashville, Tennessee, US 37243

WHEN:

Auditions: Friday, March 3 from 11:30am – 10pm | Saturday, March 4 from 9am – 9pm

A full break down of the schedule can be found here:

https://yagp.org/misc/Downloads/2023/YAGP%202023%20NASHVILLE,%20TN,%20TIMELINE.pdf

ABOUT YAGP:

Youth America Grand Prix is the largest global network of dance. YAGP fulfills its mission of dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, performances, and education. For the past 24 years, over $4.5 million has been awarded in scholarships to the world’s leading dance schools, with up to $350,000 now awarded annually. Since YAGP’s founding in 1999, over 200,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds have participated in YAGP’s international workshops, audition classes, and dance awareness events. Today, more than 12,000 young dancers audition annually. More than 450 Youth America Grand Prix alumni are now dancing with 80 professional companies around the world, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet and many others. Over 100 of these alumni are soloists and principal dancers. Larissa Saveliev founded Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) after training and touring with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, before moving to the United States in the early 90’s.